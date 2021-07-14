SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Achieves $105,500.17

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $105,500.17 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.74 or 0.06067739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.01432863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00400665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00609768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00403460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00316005 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

