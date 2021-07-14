Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 263.2% in June

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. Shineco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.40.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shineco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.