Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.94

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.94 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 45,338 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £36.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.94.

In related news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith purchased 900,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

