Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 93.0%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

AE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.