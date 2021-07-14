Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 96.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

