Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 96.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
