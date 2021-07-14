Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Grows By 211.8%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

