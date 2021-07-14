Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Grows By 300.7%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 359.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.