Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Grows By 278.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AppYea has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

