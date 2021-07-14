Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Decreases By 90.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

