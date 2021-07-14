Short Interest in ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Rises By 282.4%

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARYX stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. ARYx Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

