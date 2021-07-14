Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Declines By 95.5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.