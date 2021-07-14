Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Decreases By 97.2%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,867. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
