Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Decreases By 97.2%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,867. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

