Short Interest in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Rises By 331.3%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYUP opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18. Brookfield Property REIT has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.50.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.