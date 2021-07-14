Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Rises By 247.1%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974 over the last three months.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.