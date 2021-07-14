Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Decreases By 89.5%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGNH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

