Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Decreases By 92.3%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

