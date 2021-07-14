Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 91.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.59.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
