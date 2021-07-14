Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 89.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

ELEZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

ELEZF stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

