Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Declines By 89.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GB stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,200,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,270,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

