Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Decreases By 99.2%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 8,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

