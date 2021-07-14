Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rises By 346.2%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

