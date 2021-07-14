Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases By 220.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SNLN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.