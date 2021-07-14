Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases By 220.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SNLN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000.

