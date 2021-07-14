Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Decreases By 90.5%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HZAC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

