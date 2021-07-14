Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 344.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of IBDSF opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.
Iberdrola Company Profile
