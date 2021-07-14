Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 344.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of IBDSF opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

