Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 99.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.62. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

