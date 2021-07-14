Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Drops By 89.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 906.56% and a negative net margin of 420.64%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.