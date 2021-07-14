Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declines By 89.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $126.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

