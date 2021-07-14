Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Rises By 275.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the June 15th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,349,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

