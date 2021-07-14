Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declines By 96.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 58,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.97. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.