Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Declines By 96.4%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:LFT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

