Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Increases By 368.5%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the June 15th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maiden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

