Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Rises By 300.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARPS opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

