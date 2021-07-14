Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declines By 98.7%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,042. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

