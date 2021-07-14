Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Rises By 410.0%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.