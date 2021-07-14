Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Rises By 378.1%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.