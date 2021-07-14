Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Drops By 91.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nexans stock remained flat at $$85.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.70. Nexans has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

