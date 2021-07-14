Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Drops By 99.9%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

