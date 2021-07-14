Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Expands By 389.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,500 shares, an increase of 389.0% from the June 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.