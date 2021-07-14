Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Expands By 389.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,500 shares, an increase of 389.0% from the June 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
