Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Drops By 97.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

