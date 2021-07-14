Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Declines By 93.5%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PGSVY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 18,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGSVY. Bank of America raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

