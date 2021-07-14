Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Declines By 96.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

