Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Expands By 263.2%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCON opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

