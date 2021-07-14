Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 89.9%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RIGMF stock opened at 0.06 on Wednesday. Ridgestone Mining has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile
