Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 89.9%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIGMF stock opened at 0.06 on Wednesday. Ridgestone Mining has a 12-month low of 0.04 and a 12-month high of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

