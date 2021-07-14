Short Interest in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declines By 99.4%

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

