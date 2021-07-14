Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 87.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.