Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Drops By 93.6%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Shares of SMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,026. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.