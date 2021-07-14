Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Drops By 89.6%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCVX stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. SCVX has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SCVX in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SCVX by 50.5% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

