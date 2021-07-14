Short Interest in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Declines By 96.3%

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPHS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Sophiris Bio
