Short Interest in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Declines By 96.3%

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPHS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

