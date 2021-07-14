Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Declines By 92.5%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 258,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEAH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.