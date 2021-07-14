Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 90.8%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,023,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

