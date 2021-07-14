Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Declines By 90.8%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,023,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
